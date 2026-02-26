Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 05:30 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank beat estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.74.

Revenue was up $897.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian Imperial Bank's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Canadian Imperial Bank visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.