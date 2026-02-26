The earnings results for Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 05:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Vipshop Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $91.69 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.07 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.04% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Vipshop Holdings's past performance:

