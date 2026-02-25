Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nu Holdings beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.181 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $1.70 billion from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 1.48% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Nu Holdings's past performance:
