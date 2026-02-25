Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nu Holdings beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.181 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $1.70 billion from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 1.48% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Nu Holdings's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Nu Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.