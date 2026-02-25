Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Nerdwallet missed estimated earnings by -20.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $41.60 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.07, resulting in a 13.86% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Nerdwallet's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Nerdwallet visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.