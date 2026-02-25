VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 04:30 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

VSE beat estimated earnings by 30.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $2.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.15 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.79% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at VSE's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for VSE visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.