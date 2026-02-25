Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Protagonist Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.54.

Revenue was down $163.20 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, resulting in a 0.3% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Protagonist Therapeutics's past performance:

