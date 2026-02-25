The Q4 earnings report for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was released on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Alector beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was down $48.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, resulting in a 1.54% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Alector's past performance:

