The Q4 earnings report for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was released on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Alector beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.37.
Revenue was down $48.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, resulting in a 1.54% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Alector's past performance:
