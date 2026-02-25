APA (NASDAQ:APA) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 04:10 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
APA beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was down $524.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.16 in the previous quarter, leading to a 9.14% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at APA's past performance:
