Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Krispy Kreme will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Krispy Kreme bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.39% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Krispy Kreme's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Krispy Kreme Shares

Shares of Krispy Kreme were trading at $2.96 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Krispy Kreme's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.2% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krispy Kreme's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, Krispy Kreme adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

