Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ducommun will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94.

The announcement from Ducommun is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.44% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ducommun's past performance and the resulting price change:

Ducommun Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ducommun were trading at $125.8 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 121.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

About Ducommun

Ducommun: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ducommun showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.53% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ducommun's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

