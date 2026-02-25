MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MBIA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

MBIA bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $1.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.29% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MBIA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking MBIA's Stock Performance

Shares of MBIA were trading at $6.07 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for MBIA visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.