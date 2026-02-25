Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Amphastar Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

Anticipation surrounds Amphastar Pharma's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amphastar Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Amphastar Pharma's Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharma were trading at $27.67 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

About Amphastar Pharma

Breaking Down Amphastar Pharma's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Amphastar Pharma's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amphastar Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphastar Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amphastar Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

