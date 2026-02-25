The earnings results for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Penumbra beat estimated earnings by 5.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.12.

Revenue was up $69.87 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 17.32% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Penumbra's past performance:

