The earnings results for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 04:00 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Penumbra beat estimated earnings by 5.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.12.
Revenue was up $69.87 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 17.32% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Penumbra's past performance:
