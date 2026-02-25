GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GigaCloud Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

The announcement from GigaCloud Tech is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 30.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GigaCloud Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

GigaCloud Tech Share Price Analysis

Shares of GigaCloud Tech were trading at $34.49 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

