Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 20.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Shares

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings were trading at $8.86 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

About Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings

A Deep Dive into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -56.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -207.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

