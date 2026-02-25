Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Akebia Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in Akebia Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 8.38% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Akebia Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Akebia Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics were trading at $1.24 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Akebia Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 57.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Akebia Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akebia Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Akebia Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Akebia Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

