Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were trading at $14.59 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.41% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 42.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

