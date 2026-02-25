TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TopBuild will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48.

TopBuild bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TopBuild's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of TopBuild Shares

Shares of TopBuild were trading at $511.06 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on TopBuild

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TopBuild.

