Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Autodesk will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36.

The announcement from Autodesk is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.46, leading to a 2.36% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Autodesk's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Autodesk's Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk were trading at $220.91 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Autodesk

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Autodesk.

Analysts have provided Autodesk with ratings. Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors.

