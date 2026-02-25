Block (NYSE:XYZ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Block to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

Block bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 7.73% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Block's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Block Shares

Shares of Block were trading at $51.0 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Block

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Block.

Analysts have provided Block with ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

