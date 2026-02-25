Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Millicom Intl Cellular will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

The announcement from Millicom Intl Cellular is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.35, leading to a 0.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Millicom Intl Cellular's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Millicom Intl Cellular's Stock Performance

Shares of Millicom Intl Cellular were trading at $68.57 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 151.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Millicom Intl Cellular visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.