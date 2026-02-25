SBA Comms (NASDAQ:SBAC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SBA Comms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66.

Anticipation surrounds SBA Comms's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SBA Comms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking SBA Comms's Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Comms were trading at $201.6 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.