CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
CS Disco beat estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $4.17 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 9.65% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at CS Disco's past performance:
