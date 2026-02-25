CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CS Disco beat estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $4.17 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 9.65% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at CS Disco's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for CS Disco visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.