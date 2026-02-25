HNI (NYSE:HNI) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

HNI missed estimated earnings by -8.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $245.90 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.03 in the previous quarter, leading to a 7.38% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at HNI's past performance:

