Avista (NYSE:AVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 07:05 AM.

Earnings

Avista missed estimated earnings by -14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.71% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Avista's past performance:

