Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 06:15 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Taboola.com beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 1.62% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Taboola.com's past performance:

