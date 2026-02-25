Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Lineage missed estimated earnings by -80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.65 which was followed by a 5.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lineage's past performance:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.