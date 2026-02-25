Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Owens-Corning missed estimated earnings by -18.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was down $698.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 5.49% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Owens-Corning's past performance:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.