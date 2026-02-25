Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Clear Secure missed estimated earnings by -18.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $34.48 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clear Secure's past performance:

