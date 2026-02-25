LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

LivaNova beat estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $39.10 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.25, resulting in a 2.44% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at LivaNova's past performance:

