The Q4 earnings report for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was released on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
AbCellera Biologics beat estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was up $39.80 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company missed on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 13.69% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at AbCellera Biologics's past performance:
To track all earnings releases for AbCellera Biologics visit their earnings calendar here.
