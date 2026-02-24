The Q4 earnings report for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was released on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

AbCellera Biologics beat estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $39.80 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company missed on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 13.69% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at AbCellera Biologics's past performance:

