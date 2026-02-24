HP (NYSE:HPQ) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

HP beat estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.77.

Revenue was up $934.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.4% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at HP's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

HP management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $2.9 and $3.2 per share.

To track all earnings releases for HP visit their earnings calendar here.

