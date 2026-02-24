Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:16 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Mosaic missed estimated earnings by -55.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $159.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.24% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Mosaic's past performance:

