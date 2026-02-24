The earnings results for Tanger (NYSE:SKT) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Tanger beat estimated earnings by 57.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $19.56 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.21, leading to a 0.65% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Tanger's past performance:

