Unisys (NYSE:UIS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unisys beat estimated earnings by 32.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $29.10 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 20.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unisys's past performance:

