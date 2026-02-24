The Q4 earnings report for Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI) was released on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Solaris Energy beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $83.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.48% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Solaris Energy's past performance:

