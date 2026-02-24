The Q4 earnings report for Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) was released on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Boston Beer Co beat estimated earnings by 13.11%, reporting an EPS of $-2.12 versus an estimate of $-2.44.
Revenue was down $16.61 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.74 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.45% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Boston Beer Co's past performance:
To track all earnings releases for Boston Beer Co visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
