The Q4 earnings report for Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) was released on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Boston Beer Co beat estimated earnings by 13.11%, reporting an EPS of $-2.12 versus an estimate of $-2.44.

Revenue was down $16.61 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.74 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.45% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Boston Beer Co's past performance:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.