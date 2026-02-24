Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Array Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Array Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Array Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Array Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Array Technologies were trading at $10.69 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Array Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.