Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Schrodinger to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The market awaits Schrodinger's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.67% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Schrodinger's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Schrodinger were trading at $11.22 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Schrodinger

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Schrodinger.

Analysts have provided Schrodinger with ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

To track all earnings releases for Schrodinger visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.