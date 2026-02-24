ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ARKO to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits ARKO's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 12.09% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ARKO's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of ARKO were trading at $6.03 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.