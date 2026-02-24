Expeditors International (NYSE:EXPD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Expeditors International beat estimated earnings by 2.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.46.

Revenue was down $100.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.25, leading to a 1.61% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Expeditors International's past performance:

