Expeditors International (NYSE:EXPD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Expeditors International beat estimated earnings by 2.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.46.
Revenue was down $100.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.25, leading to a 1.61% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Expeditors International's past performance:
