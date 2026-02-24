Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Option Care Health beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $119.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 0.67% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Option Care Health's past performance:
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Option Care Health management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $1.82 and $1.92 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Option Care Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.