Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Option Care Health beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $119.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 0.67% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Option Care Health's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Option Care Health management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $1.82 and $1.92 per share.

