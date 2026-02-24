The Q4 earnings report for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) was released on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Sotera Health beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $13.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, resulting in a 3.77% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Sotera Health's past performance:

