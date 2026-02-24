Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by -20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was down $12.62 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.69 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.57% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

