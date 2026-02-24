Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 07:01 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Beam Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 91.07%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-1.12.
Revenue was up $84.04 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company missed on EPS by $0.09 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.45% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Beam Therapeutics's past performance:
