Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 07:01 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Beam Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 91.07%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-1.12.

Revenue was up $84.04 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company missed on EPS by $0.09 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.45% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Beam Therapeutics's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Beam Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.