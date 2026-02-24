The earnings results for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Orthofix Medical beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $4.25 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.38 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.67% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Orthofix Medical's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Orthofix Medical visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.