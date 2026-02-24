The earnings results for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Orthofix Medical beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $4.25 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.38 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.67% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Orthofix Medical's past performance:
To track all earnings releases for Orthofix Medical visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.