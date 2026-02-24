The earnings results for First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

First Watch Restaurant Gr beat estimated earnings by 242.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $53.06 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.93% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at First Watch Restaurant Gr's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for First Watch Restaurant Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.