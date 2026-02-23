The Q4 earnings report for Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) was released on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond beat estimated earnings by 30.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $29.72 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.19, resulting in a 2.44% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Bed Bath & Beyond's past performance:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.