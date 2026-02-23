DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

DMC Glb missed estimated earnings by -284.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $8.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 18.62% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at DMC Glb's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for DMC Glb visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.