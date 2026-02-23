DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
DMC Glb missed estimated earnings by -284.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $8.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 18.62% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at DMC Glb's past performance:
