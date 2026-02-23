SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:09 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SI-BONE beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 16.2% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at SI-BONE's past performance:

